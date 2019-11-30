These fast food chains are America's biggest. Did your favorite make the cut?

article

Even as Americans trend toward fresher and healthier foods, they are wanting it faster.

Researchers estimate the U.S. fast-food market is worth a total somewhere between $250 billion and $300 billion. And that market has grown more than 4 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to IBISWorld analysts.

Chains like Pizza Hut have been revamping older sitdown restaurants in favor of smaller, faster delivery- and takeout–oriented locations. With all that money on the line, it’s not hard to see why convenience-focused chains would want to have many locations available to their customers.

Every year, QSR Magazine looks at how many locations each fast-food brand has and whether each is growing or retracting.

Here are the 10 biggest chains in America now, according to QSR:

10. Dairy Queen

The “grill and chill” chain had 4,406 locations at the end of 2018, all but two of which were franchised. That was a drop of 49 units compared with a year earlier. The brand saw U.S. sales of $3.6 billion last year.

9. Domino’s

The pizza chain had 5,876 locations, including 390 company stores. That was an increase of 258 locations compared with a year earlier. The pizzeria made $6.6 billion in U.S. sales last year.

8. Taco Bell

The Americanized Mexican-food chain has 6,588 locations, 462 of which are owned by the company. That was an increase of 142 locations. The brand made $10.3 billion in U.S. sales last year.

7. Wendy’s

The burger joint that promises “fresh, never frozen” beef has 6,711 locations, including 353 company stores. That was up by 353 compared with a year earlier. The chain had $9.9 billion in sales last year.

6. Burger King

The “home of the Whopper” has 7,327 locations, 49 of which are owned by the King. That was an increase of 49 stores. The company made $9.9 billion in U.S. sales last year.

5. Pizza Hut

The stuffed-crust pizzeria has 7,456 locations, including 24 owned by the company. That was a drop of 24 restaurants from a year earlier. The brand’s U.S. sales totaled $5.5 billion for the year.

4. Dunkin’

“America runs” to 9,419 Dunkin’ locations, all of which are franchised. That was an increase of 278 stores. The brand had $8.8 billion in sales last year.

3. McDonald’s

The golden arches have 13,914 locations, including 685 company stores. That was a drop of 122 locations compared with a year earlier. The brand brought in $38.5 billion in U.S. sales last year.

2. Starbucks

The seemingly ubiquitous coffee shop has 14,825 locations, the majority of which — 8,493 — are owned by the company. That was an increase of 895 stores from a year earlier. The company’s U.S. stores made $19.7 billion in sales last year.

1. Subway

The sandwich chain has Americans “eating fresh” at 24,798 locations, all of which are franchised, more shops than any other quick-service restaurant chain. The company made $10.4 billion in U.S. sales last year.

