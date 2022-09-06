Expand / Collapse search

These are the best and worst places to retire, WalletHub says

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:54PM
Lifestyle
FOX TV Digital Team
Aerial view of historic Charleston, South Carolina article

Aerial view of historic Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down. 

The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire. 

Rankings were based on affordability, activities, quality of life and healthcare. 

Top ten places to retire

  1. Charleston, South Carolina
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Scottsdale, Arizona
  8. Wilmington, Delaware
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah

Ten least desirable places to retire

  1. Lubbock, Texas
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. Baltimore, Maryland
  4. Vancouver, Washington
  5. Detroit, Michigan
  6. Stockton, California
  7. Rancho Cucamonga, California
  8. San Bernardino, California
  9. Newark, New Jersey
  10. Bridgeport, Connecticut

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 