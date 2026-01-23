Expand / Collapse search
There’s no 'escaping' the legacy of Batman

By
Published  January 23, 2026 11:32am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Batman escape room

Batman escape room

"Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge" is an escape room experience at Escapology Atlanta Galleria, themed around the world of the iconic DC Comics superhero. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken takes us inside.

The Brief

    • "Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge" is an escape room experience at Escapology Atlanta Galleria, themed around the world of the iconic DC Comics superhero.
    • In the experience, Batman has created the Gotham City Guardian training program, and recruits must participate in an exercise to stop a device filled with a non-harmful chemical compound from detonating.
    • This month marks the 60th anniversary of the premiere of "Batman," the classic television series starring Adam West and Burt Ward.

ATLANTA - Holy smokes, Batman! Exactly 60 years ago this month, Adam West and Burt Ward took over television screens as the Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder in the live-action series "Batman." And we couldn’t possibly let the anniversary pass by without paying a visit to Gotham City and putting a little "KAPOW!" on the bad guys!

The world of the iconic DC Comics superhero and his sidekick comes to life in "Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge," an escape room experience at Escapology Atlanta Galleria. The premise is simple: Batman needs help fighting crime, and has created the Gotham City Guardian training program. You and your friends are among the recruits, and must participate in an exercise to stop a device filled with a non-harmful chemical compound from detonating. Oh…and did we mention you’ve only got an hour in which to do it?

"Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge" is one of several escape rooms available to play at Escapology Atlanta Galleria; other themes include "Scooby-Doo and The Spooky Castle Adventure," "Mansion Murder," and "A Pirate's Curse." Each of the experiences tasks players with solving puzzles and collecting clues in an effort to "escape" the room within 60 minutes. The Escapology team says its rooms are fully accessible to people of all abilities and are always private, which means your group will never be playing with strangers. Oh, and don’t panic…the doors are never actually locked.

Escapology Atlanta Galleria is located at 2955 Cobb Parkway Southeast, Unit B2 — that’s right near the intersection with Akers Mill Road Southeast. For more information on the experiences there and to book a game, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our live experience "saving" Gotham City and (hopefully) making the Caped Crusader proud! 

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Escapology Atlanta Galleria website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.


 

