Woodstock Funeral Home therapy dog serves the community

The Brief Marlin, a standard poodle, has spent the past two and a half years comforting grieving families at Woodstock Funeral Home. The certified therapy dog has become a beloved fixture at the funeral home and throughout downtown Woodstock. Marlin is celebrating his eighth birthday on October 17 with a party benefiting the Cherokee County Animal Shelter. Instead of birthday presents, guests are encouraged to bring donations to help animals in need.



Woodstock Funeral Home location manager Paige Ogle never imagined the impact Marlin would have when she got him from a friend at five and a half years old.

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"Once I got him home, I realized that this dog was not just a free poodle. He was priceless," Ogle said.

After noticing his calm and gentle personality, Ogle decided to have Marlin trained as a certified therapy dog, hoping he could bring the same comfort to grieving families that he brought to her.

"They're an innocent, loving, sweet, always happy thing to be around. And I thought if he makes me feel that good in a in an environment that would otherwise be classified as sad, I wonder what he would do with the families," Ogle said.

The answer, she says, has been remarkable.

Marlin has become a beloved presence at the funeral home, greeting visitors and offering a moment of joy during otherwise difficult days.

"Marlon has more reviews, positive reviews online, and is mentioned more than any person in this funeral home ever would be," Ogle said.

Marlin is part of a growing presence of therapy dogs at funeral homes across the country, where the animals provide companionship and emotional support to families navigating grief.

His popularity extends beyond the funeral home's doors.

Ogle says Marlin has developed a special relationship with the train conductors who pass through downtown Woodstock.

"One of us opens the door wide open, and Marlin runs out and howls at the train. The conductors even know him," she said.

Now, Marlin is preparing for another reason to celebrate.

On October 17 from 11-1, Woodstock Funeral Home is throwing him a party for his eighth birthday. But instead of gifts for Marlin, organizers are encouraging guests to bring donations for animals at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

"We are asking people don't bring presents, but bring donations in honor of Marlin's birthday to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter," Ogle said.

Last year's celebration filled an entire truck with donated toys and leashes. Organizers hope this year's party will be just as successful in helping shelter animals.

For Ogle, Marlin's impact has gone far beyond what she initially envisioned when she brought him home.

"I don't know who he's better for anymore. Me and my staff or the families. But he is. He has brought so much joy to this, this building, this place, this funeral home," she said.