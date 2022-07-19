Police searching for missing 83-year-old Columbus woman diagnosed with dementia

article

Law enforcement in Georgia are hoping someone can help find a missing 83-year-old woman who was last seen Monday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 83-year-old Thelma Hunter..

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hunter was last seen around 8 p.m. on the 3000 block of Waddell Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

Hunter has been diagnosed with dementia, investigators say.

Officials described Hunter as being 5-foot-3-inches tall with a weight of around 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

The missing woman was last known to be wearing a shirt of an unknown color and black and gold pants.

Hunter may be traveling in a black 2001 Lexus LS430 or on foot.

If you have any information that could help find Hunter, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.