The Village Dunwoody hosts college football tailgates

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Missouri Tigers this Saturday, which means you need to be making plans for where to watch the game.

And since we love to be helpful here at Good Day Atlanta, we have a suggestion: how about tailgating with some of your newest friends in Dunwoody?

The team at The Village Dunwoody — the "city center" concept owned and operated by DASH Hospitality — recently launched its weekly college football parties, featuring games on the big outdoor screen, food, drink specials, and games.

The Village Dunwoody’s culinary director, Chef Nick Leahy, says the Saturday tailgating parties will feature food served out of the Cuco’s Cantina food truck, Dos Equis beer specials, cornhole tournaments, and giveaways. And yes, the plan is to run every single Georgia game on the big screen.

The Village Dunwoody is located at 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, and the venue opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays (with game festivities starting an hour before each game). For more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check our morning getting a special preview of the game day festivities!