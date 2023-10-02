The top 12 numbers scammers use to text or call

Your phone rings. You look at the number. You don’t recognize it. It’s often a spam call. Maybe it's a text. But how can you know if you should answer it? According to a group called BeenVerified, there are usually two carriers and often 12 different numbers scammers use. So, let’s explain how you can start blocking some of them.

You know the calls and texts - a missed delivery or an IRS notice you need to know about. Maybe you’re being told you’ve won a big prize like a lottery.

BeenVerified calls them the "Dirty Dozen." These are 12 numbers that break down in these categories like this.

Text scams came from nine of the 12 numbers. Bank and credit card scams were tracked back to four on the "Dirty Dozen" list. Delivery scams - three. And the "big winner" text or call comes from two of the 12 hot scammer numbers. In Georgia, the top area code for a scam is 470.

THE DIRTY DOZEN: These are the 12 numbers to get comfortable with and then block.

865-630-4266 469-709-7630 805-637-7243 858-605-9622 863-532-7969 904-495-2559 312-339-1227 917-540-7996 347-437-1689 301-307-4601 878-877-1402 202-221-7923

They use various area codes and look like any number coming in. But these are the most often used, and again they come through two carriers that come through the internet.

But these calls will slip through from time to time. First, search the number online to see if it comes up as a scam number. Second, if you think the call or text might be real, don’t call that number. Look up the company and call them directly using the number from their website. Third, once the callers starts asking you for personal information like your social security or banking numbers, end the call.