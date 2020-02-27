The Sights and Sounds Black Culture Expo Museum in DeKalb County

It is a one-of-a-kind exhibition celebrating the black experience in America and it’s in the heart of metro Atlanta.

The Sights and Sounds Black Culture Expo Museum is one of the Atlanta area's hidden gems. It features more than 8,000 artifacts, documents and memorabilia, and it’s still growing.

Curator James Horton took FOX 5 on a special tour of a museum celebrating the history and heritage of African Americans.

The museum survives on donates from the community and through a labor of love of its curator.

The museum is located at North DeKalb Mall located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

