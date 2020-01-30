The Payton Warrick Foundation to host celebrity bowling tournament to help children with special needs

article

Their son Payton was born weighing 2 pounds, 2 ounces and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Peter Warrick is a college football legend and played six seasons in the NFL.

He and Tabitha Miller stop by Good Day Atlanta with Payton to talk about the foundation they started in honor of their son and the celebrity bowling tournament fundraiser taking place on February 8, 2020.

For more information click here.

You can also call the Payton Warrick Foundation directly (470) 251-8080.