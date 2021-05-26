‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 is over: Did Black Swan, Piglet or Chameleon win the Golden Mask?

It was the moment everyone was waiting for: Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" ended on a high note as the final three contestants were unmasked.

The final battle between the Piglet, the Black Swan and Chameleon turned out to be an all-star trio of serious talent.

While the Black Swan and Chameleon were contestants to be reckoned with they were no match for the vocal power of the Piglet.

Rapping legend Wiz Khalifa was discovered to be the Chameleon while singer, songwriter JoJo was unmasked as the Black Swan.

"Peek-a-boo, it’s meee," JoJo wrote on Twitter after her big reveal.

"Who thought it was me?" Wiz Khalifa wrote in a post to his Twitter account with a picture of him wearing his iconic costume.

While the two gave unforgettable performances that lasted them into the final round of this wild card season, The Piglet ended up being crowned the champion.

Actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey ended up taking the bacon with the highly coveted Golden Mask.

While the glory of winning one of the most memorable seasons to date is a feat within itself, Lachey says he’s just happy he got to make an appearance for his kids who had no idea he was even on the show all season.

"My kids wanted me to do the show for so long like," Lachey said.

Lachey went out with a bang after he was unmasked with a mic-drop performance of Journey’s "Faithfully."

