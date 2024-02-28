‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: New costume revealed in video

Sixteen all-new celebrities will embrace the masked mayhem during the upcoming eleventh season of " The Masked Singer ."

According to FOX, the reality singing competition series will feature even more mystery, talent, jaw-dropping performances – and of course, incredible looks.

Intricate, new costumes including "Gumball," "Starfish," "Lizard," "Ugly Sweater," "Goldfish," and "Book" will perform on "The Masked Singer" stage during the new season.

Cleocatra costume on ‘The Masked Singer’

On Wednesday, FOX unveiled an exclusive first look at another new costume: Cleocatra .

Cleocatra – a cat dressed as the ruler of Egypt, naturally – is the first exclusive reveal for the upcoming new season.

"Time to unleash the claws. Meow baby," Cleocatra said in the video.

Photo of Cleocatra, a costume in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: FOX)

No clues were easily obvious from the video, so only time will tell who is underneath the feline costume.

About ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11

This season Rita Ora will join Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke at the panelists’ desk this season, alongside host Nick Cannon.

Costumes on "The Masked Singer" Season 11. (Credit: FOX)

Season 11 will also introduce new-themed episodes such as "The Wizard of Oz" – in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film. Other upcoming themed episodes include "Transformers," "Billy Joel Night," "Queen Night" and "TV Theme Night."

According to FOX, the themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests and set design, and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

The new season of "The Masked Singer" kicks off Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Viewers can catch up on the show on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand.

