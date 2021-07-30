The impact of Atlanta's mayor's mask mandate on restaurants

The head of the state restaurant group says she was "shocked" to learn Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had issued a mask policy for buildings, including private businesses.

Karen Bremer said there are 60,000 jobs on the line within the city limits.

"The restaurant industry is worn out," said Bremer, the Chief Executive of the Georgia Restaurant Association.

But Bremer noted the mayor's order is open to interpretation as to its impact on customers and employees.

Under the order, if employees cannot do their jobs masked up, they do not have to wear them.

Bremer cited that restaurant kitchens are not air-conditioned.

"Especially in these hot temperatures," Bremer said, "our kitchens are so hot employees cannot work in those masks."

Bremer complained the mayor "dropped" her order at night without consulting how the policy will affect restaurants.

The order includes the obvious exception to allow guests to take off their masks when they are eating.

"Tell your viewers do not expect the servers to get in the middle of this and police mask-wearing," Bremer said. "The order states police officers are supposed to enforce this."

Bremer is concerned about possible widespread confusion about what is and what is not allowed.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.