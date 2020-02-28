The dirt flies as Supercross returns to Atlanta

There aren’t many events that can be called both “dirty” and “family-friendly” – but one of them is taking over Downtown Atlanta this weekend.

Round #9 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is happening Saturday, February 29th – bringing the sport’s best athletes to the dirt-filled floor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Of course, the stadium is already filled with around 5,000 tons of dirt thanks to last weekend’s Monster Jam, but now it’ll be shaped into an off-road motorcycle track filled with jumps and obstacles meant for only the bravest and most skillful Supercross riders.

Fans can get an early start on the Supercross action by attending FanFest, which starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and features autograph opportunities, vendors, and extreme sport exhibitions. Tickets are available for FanFest, but here’s a pro tip – visitors can get in for free just by bringing an empty can of Monster Energy to recycle at the entrance. Practice and Qualifying will begin at 11:05 a.m., heat races take off at 5:05 p.m., and the first of two Main Events is scheduled to start at 6:53 p.m.

So…ready to get dirty? Tickets start at $20, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 AMB Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta. Of course, the Good Day feature team is always down to play in the dirt, so we spent the morning at the stadium, helping the riders get in a little extra practice time. Click the video player to check it out!