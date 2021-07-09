Curtain rises again at Marietta’s historic Strand

When it comes to the Marietta square, there’s no greater icon than The Strand.

"I’m a Marietta native, and as a small child I’d come up here, ride my bike, and then always watch the movies on Saturday afternoon," said board chair Kim Gresh late last year, during our last visit to the historic theater.

Marietta’s Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre celebrated its 85th birthday in 2020, unfortunately marking the milestone during a global health crisis. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in tough times for the theatre; Gresh said 72% of revenue at The Strand comes from live events.

But you know what they say: the show must go on. And now, with the lifting of restrictions and availability of vaccines, the famed Strand stage is coming alive again.

General manager Andy Gaines says the venue is booking up quickly, with live events rolling out this month and continuing into the fall. Included on the schedule are the critically-acclaimed "Menopause The Musical" in September, a "Grease" sing-a-long screening on July 16th, and DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on July 30th. Information on upcoming shows and tickets may be found here.

We never miss a chance to spend some time exploring The Strand — and now that audiences are returning to seats, it seemed like a good opportunity to stop by and check out what’s new. Click the video player for a peek at our morning inside this legendary metro Atlanta venue.

