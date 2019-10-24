THE CLAW: 2 daughters dressed up as toys inside claw machine in parents’ ‘most ambitious costume to date’

A Pennsylvania couple dressed their two daughters as toys inside a claw machine in their “most ambitious costume to date.”

Mother Andrea Mary Louise, of Philadelphia, took pictures and videos of her daughters’ costume and posted them on Facebook.

“First Trunk or Treat of the year and official costume reveal!” Louise said in the post, along with pumpkin and candy emojis.

The two daughters, dressed as pink TY stuffed animals, are seen inside the toy machine called “The Claw,” which was made on top of a cart that the parents pulled them around in.

“Probably our most ambitious costume to date but we pulled it off! Huge thanks to Brian, Harry and my dad for helping pull off another one of my crazy ideas! Get ready for pictures for another week,” she said.

“The Claw,” decorated with colorful stars, had a prize slot, joystick as well as a coin and dollar bill collector.

The mom also took pictures of the daughters posing with their toy costumes outside of “The Claw.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.