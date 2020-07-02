‘The Child has arrived’: ‘Mandalorian’-inspired cereal gives you a taste of Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars fans, rejoice!

After teasing the collaboration on Star Wars Day — the annual Star Wars fan holiday on May 4th — General Mills has now released “The Mandalorian”-inspired cereal.

Inspired by the Disney+ series, the limited-edition cereal celebrates “The Child” with a taste inspired by Galaxy’s Edge.

The special breakfast option is packed with fruity, sweetened corn puffs and marshmallow pieces shaped like the universally adored character.

Fans can pick up the “The Mandalorian”-inspired cereal at any Sam’s Club location starting in late July, before it becomes available at Walmart stores in a single pack in mid-August.

Sam’s Club will sell a box with two bags of the cereal for only $5.98.