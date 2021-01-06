The Carter Center issues statement after violent protesters breach nation's Capitol

article

The heritage organization of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn formed with Emory University to advocate for human rights, quality of life and fair and free elections across the world has issued a statement after violent protesters breached the national Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Carter Center condemns the actions of the "mob" and calls on them to evacuate Capitol Hill to allow the rule of law to continue.

The Carter Center’s full statement reads:

"Our country's long and proud history of peaceful and democratic transitions is being tested by the events unfolding inside the U.S. Capitol, which was put on lockdown after protestors stormed the building.

"While The Carter Center supports Americans' right to protest peacefully, it strongly condemns threats or violence of any sort.

"We call on the mob inside the Capitol building to disband immediately and on all protestors to respect the 6 p.m. curfew. As many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have said, the democratic process of certifying the election results must be allowed to continue.

"Despite the coronavirus pandemic, voters participated in the November 2020 election in record numbers. The process of counting and verify the accuracy of the results has been completed, and the extensive legal challenges have been resolved, resulting in Joe Biden being declared the winner.

"All Americans should be proud of what was accomplished. Although there is no doubt that the entire process has been credible, there has been an historically unprecedented and damaging effort to deny and reverse the expressed will of the people. This has put significant strain on our democratic system and created an ill-found double among millions of Americans about the integrity of the elections.

"As we have done throughout our history, it is time to support a peaceful transition and work together towards a prosperous and shared future."

The Carter Center monitored November’s election and hand recount audit conducted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to test the new voting system in the state.

