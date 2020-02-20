The Battery Atlanta tees up a 'Good Game'

Braves Opening Day will be here before we know it, which means baseball fans from around the world will be packing into Cobb County's Truist Park. And now, those fans will have a chance to show off some athletic skills of their own, thanks to a new addition to The Battery Atlanta.

Good Game Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite is the Braves' newest neighbor, taking over the 7,500-square foot space under Punch Bowl Social. The new attraction features a restaurant and bar along with seven Topgolf Swing Suite simulator bays, in which guests can practice their swing with the Topgolf target game, try out some baseball pitching, go for the goal in Hockey Shots, and even battle it out against the undead in Zombie Dodgeball.

Of course, where there are games, drinks, and plates full of food...there is the Good Day feature team! And being investigative journalists, we couldn't let anyone else explore Good Game Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite until we'd given the food and games a try.

Click the video player for a first look at this exciting new addition to Braves Country!