Thanksgiving travel rush begins at the world’s busiest airport | What you need to know

More than 3.6 million passengers will travel through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, airport management announced at a news conference Friday.

"We encourage passengers to arrive early," said Robert Spinden, a federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration. "Pack your patience."

When to show up at Atlanta’s airport for a flight

Airport management suggested passengers arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before scheduled domestic departure and three hours before international flights.

"If you travel for anything, you just know how to deal with it. Get to the airport early," said Julia Kent, traveling from Charlotte. "My dog is actually traveling with me for Thanksgiving, so that’s a little extra hurdle."

However, on Friday afternoon, the lines got off to a smooth start.

"Very smooth, from the entry to the airport, we’re just spending time in the concourses," said Muhammad Mohyuddi, who is traveling with his family from Columbus from Moracco.

On the roads, AAA expects another 1.5 million people around here to jump in a car to get to Thanksgiving dinner.

What to know about Atlanta airport construction

Anyone who’s been to ATL in the past few months knows the place is a giant construction site right now.

While the South Parking Lot remains closed, airport officials say all work will halt for the week of the holiday.

"We are anticipating minimum construction impacts during this period as most contractors will not be working next Wednesday night, November 22, through November 25."

But some work that’s been completed could help move things along.

The airport just opened its new Concourse T midpoint. The two-year, $68 million project added a bank of new elevators and escalators at one of the busiest locations in the airport, according to a news release.

What to pack, what to leave for the airport

Hours before Friday’s news conference, TSA agents found its 381st gun of the year at a checkpoint.

"It was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition," Spinden, with the TSA said. "The reason the passenger gave us is they forgot."

Spinden said they now face criminal and civil penalties.

He encouraged all gun owners to make sure they leave it at home or properly stored in a checked bag.