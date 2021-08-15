Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County

Texas State Capitol closed to visitors after flooding

By Carissa Lehmkuhl and Cory Dinkel
Published 
Updated 20 hours ago
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Texas State Capitol closed to visitors after flooding

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

AUSTIN, Texas - Not even the Texas State Capitol grounds are immune to the effects of mother nature.

Sunday afternoon, as rain poured in Downtown Austin, parts of the Texas State Capitol extension have begun to flood.

Flooding hits Texas State Capitol extension during rain storm

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

The Capitol building is currently closed as crews continue to work to address the flooding. 

Barely an hour after the initial report of flooding, a FOX 7 crew on-site confirms that cleanup efforts are well underway and much of the standing water was continuing to be suctioned. 

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that his office was working alongside the State Preservation Board to address the flooding saying: "It’s all hands on deck. 

There is no word yet on whether any significant damage was sustained due to the flooding.

Another significant flooding event Sunday happened at Gregory Gymnasium on UT Austin's campus. 

Video captured by Jonathan Sherchand shows a geyser of water bursting from the floor of the lobby. It is unknown if there is any lasting damage, however, the building is currently closed while the flooding is being addressed. 

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter