More arrests have been made following the capture of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors near Cleveland, Texas, authorities confirm.

On Wednesday morning, San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Tim Kean confirmed multiple arrests but did not provide an exact number, their identities or what charges they are facing. However, according to the Associated Press, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson confirmed that the shooting suspect's wife, 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, was taken into custody.

Montgomery County Jail records show Nava is facing a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

According to the AP, Sheriff Henderson said Nava had previously denied knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts, but authorities believe she hid him in the Montgomery County home where he was arrested.

The shooting suspect, Francisco Oropesa, 38, has been transferred to the San Jacinto County Jail after he was found in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday evening following a four-day manhunt. Officials say his bond is expected to be set at $5 million on Wednesday.

Authorities say Oropesa was drunk Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors were found shot to death "execution style."

A multi-agency search was launched, his picture was plaster on banners and digital billboards, and a reward was offered for information leading to his capture. Moments before Oropesa's capture was reported, the U.S. Marshals announced it would be adding $20,000 to the reward, totaling $100,000.

FBI ASAC Jimmy Paul said a tip was received on the FBI Tipline around 5:15 p.m., and he was arrested by 6:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Kean says Oropesa is not believed to have been hiding out at the home where he was found the entire time since the shooting.

He says a reported sighting on Monday in Montgomery County that prompted authorities to secure campuses at nearby schools was not a false alarm.

"We did confirm that was him on foot running. But we lost track of him," Chief Deputy Kean says.

Chief Deputy Kean would not confirm what connection Oropesa had to the home where he was found.