Texas parolee caught after chase through Powder Springs, police say

Powder Springs police have arrested a man after a chase through a neighborhood overnight.

Officials say the man tried to run after he was stopped by officers around 2:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Powder Springs Road.

After a short chase on foot, officers got him into custody.

Investigators say they found out he was a parolee out of Texas.

Cobb County officers were also on the scene to assist.

Officials have not released the man's name or what charges he will be facing.