Texas Congressman Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19, encourages residents to get vaccinated

Texas Congressman for the 22nd District, Troy Nehls has become one of the latest officials to test positive for COVID-19, he confirmed Saturday.

The former Fort Bend Co. sheriff shared on social media that he had come in contact with a close family member on Wednesday, who also tested positive for COVID-19. And despite being fully vaccinated, Nehls contracted the virus himself a few days later.

"I'm experiencing moderate symptoms but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon," Nehls said. "I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days."

This comes nearly a day after Gov. Greg Abbott recently shared his own recovery from COVID-19 just days after getting the coronavirus.

The congressman also added that while he respects everyone's decisions in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraged residents to get the shot.

"All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & [sic] death from COVID," Nehls added. "You may still get ill, but you're much less likely to be severely ill or hospitalized if vaccinated."

