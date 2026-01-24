Why the viral terracotta pot heater is a dangerous myth: What to do instead

article

The Brief The heater creates an explosion risk because moisture trapped in the terracotta can shatter the pot when heated. Enclosed candles can cause a "flashover," turning a small flame into an uncontrollable, large-scale grease fire. Restricted airflow leads to incomplete combustion, producing odorless, lethal carbon monoxide gas in unventilated spaces.



Staying warm during an ice storm is paramount, but a recent "trick" going around social media is not what you think it is and can actually be dangerous.

Terracotta pot heater trick explained

The backstory:

A viral meme going out suggests placing a terracotta pot or a crockpot bowl under candles. The claim is it would help heat a room easier and faster.

"Did you know you can create a DIY space heater with just a terracotta pot, bricks, and tealights? A brilliant trick to help keep cozy if the power ever goes out," one post reads.

"This simple terracotta pot heater can be a real lifesaver if the power or heat goes out. Using just a large candle, a terracotta pot, and a few bricks, the clay absorbs the heat from the flame and slowly radiates it back into the room, helping take the chill off the air," the post continues. "It’s not a replacement for central heat, but it can make a small space more bearable and cozy during an outage. Just be sure to place it on a stable, fire-safe surface and never leave it unattended. Sometimes the old-school, low-tech solutions really do shine when you need them most."

The science behind the trick

By the numbers:

The myth is that it would trap the heat, but in reality, it only changes how the heat is distributed. In reality, the pot acts like an insulator, slowing down the distribution of heat into the room.

Proponents claim the pot "traps" heat and radiates it. In reality, the pot acts as an insulator, slowing down the distribution of heat into the room. You actually get more immediate warmth by letting the candle's heat rise and circulate via natural convection.

A candle produces a fixed amount of British Thermal Units (BTUs). Encasing it in a pot does not increase the thermal energy; it only changes how that energy is distributed.

A standard tea light produces about 30 to 40 Watts of heat. To heat a small room, you would need roughly 1,000 to 1,500 Watts. You would need over 30-40 candles burning simultaneously to match a basic space heater.

Dangers of this trick

Why you should care:

This "scrappy survival" method introduces three major dangers to your home:

Explosion Hazard (Thermal Shock): Terracotta is porous and often contains microscopic pockets of moisture. If the candle heats the pot too quickly or unevenly, the moisture expands rapidly, causing the pot to shatter or "explode," throwing shards of hot ceramic.

The "Flashover" Effect: In the second image you provided, the candles are crowded together under a confined space. This can cause the wax in all the candles to reach its auto-ignition temperature simultaneously. Instead of small flames, the entire pool of wax can ignite into a large, uncontrollable grease fire.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Buildup: Candles require oxygen to burn cleanly. By enclosing them, you restrict airflow, leading to incomplete combustion. This produces carbon monoxide—a colorless, odorless, and lethal gas—especially dangerous if used in small, unventilated rooms where people are trying to stay warm.

Do this instead

What you can do:

If you are in a power-outage situation, your best bet is to isolate a single room, hang blankets over the windows and doors to prevent heat loss, and use layers of clothing or a high-quality sleeping bag.