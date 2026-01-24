Why the viral terracotta pot heater is a dangerous myth: What to do instead

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Polk County, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Bartow County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Murray County, Newton County, Henry County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County, Paulding County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Whitfield County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Spalding County, Butts County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Pike County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County

Why the viral terracotta pot heater is a dangerous myth: What to do instead

Published  January 24, 2026 6:45pm EST
The Brief

    • The heater creates an explosion risk because moisture trapped in the terracotta can shatter the pot when heated.
    • Enclosed candles can cause a "flashover," turning a small flame into an uncontrollable, large-scale grease fire.
    • Restricted airflow leads to incomplete combustion, producing odorless, lethal carbon monoxide gas in unventilated spaces.

ATLANTA - Staying warm during an ice storm is paramount, but a recent "trick" going around social media is not what you think it is and can actually be dangerous.

Terracotta pot heater trick explained

The backstory:

A viral meme going out suggests placing a terracotta pot or a crockpot bowl under candles. The claim is it would help heat a room easier and faster. 

"Did you know you can create a DIY space heater with just a terracotta pot, bricks, and tealights? A brilliant trick to help keep cozy if the power ever goes out," one post reads.

"This simple terracotta pot heater can be a real lifesaver if the power or heat goes out. Using just a large candle, a terracotta pot, and a few bricks, the clay absorbs the heat from the flame and slowly radiates it back into the room, helping take the chill off the air," the post continues. "It’s not a replacement for central heat, but it can make a small space more bearable and cozy during an outage. Just be sure to place it on a stable, fire-safe surface and never leave it unattended. Sometimes the old-school, low-tech solutions really do shine when you need them most."

The science behind the trick

By the numbers:

The myth is that it would trap the heat, but in reality, it only changes how the heat is distributed. In reality, the pot acts like an insulator, slowing down the distribution of heat into the room.

Proponents claim the pot "traps" heat and radiates it. In reality, the pot acts as an insulator, slowing down the distribution of heat into the room. You actually get more immediate warmth by letting the candle's heat rise and circulate via natural convection.

A candle produces a fixed amount of British Thermal Units (BTUs). Encasing it in a pot does not increase the thermal energy; it only changes how that energy is distributed.

A standard tea light produces about 30 to 40 Watts of heat. To heat a small room, you would need roughly 1,000 to 1,500 Watts. You would need over 30-40 candles burning simultaneously to match a basic space heater.

Dangers of this trick

Why you should care:

This "scrappy survival" method introduces three major dangers to your home:

  • Explosion Hazard (Thermal Shock): Terracotta is porous and often contains microscopic pockets of moisture. If the candle heats the pot too quickly or unevenly, the moisture expands rapidly, causing the pot to shatter or "explode," throwing shards of hot ceramic.
  • The "Flashover" Effect: In the second image you provided, the candles are crowded together under a confined space. This can cause the wax in all the candles to reach its auto-ignition temperature simultaneously. Instead of small flames, the entire pool of wax can ignite into a large, uncontrollable grease fire.
  • Carbon Monoxide (CO) Buildup: Candles require oxygen to burn cleanly. By enclosing them, you restrict airflow, leading to incomplete combustion. This produces carbon monoxide—a colorless, odorless, and lethal gas—especially dangerous if used in small, unventilated rooms where people are trying to stay warm.

SEE ALSO: Georgia winter storm: Staying warm at home amid the ice, snow

Do this instead

What you can do:

If you are in a power-outage situation, your best bet is to isolate a single room, hang blankets over the windows and doors to prevent heat loss, and use layers of clothing or a high-quality sleeping bag.

The Source: The details in this article were compiled from information released by the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI), The Zebra (Insurance Research), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and University of Exeter (Physics Department).

