Douglas County runaway teen missing for nearly 3 months

Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a 16-year-old runaway who has not been seen since March.

Terionna Danielle Dunn, 16, was last seen on March 17, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators believed, at the time, she was in the Douglasville area.

Deputies believe she "left on their own volition." Investigators said they have exhausted all her known hangouts and her friends and family could not offer any additional information on where she might be.

Dunn is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

This is the third time she reported to have run away within the last year by the sheriff’s office. She was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2021, and was believed to have traveled to Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Two months earlier, on Sept. 25, 2021, Dunn was reported missing. She was believed to be in the Columbus area at that time.

This is the longest time she has been missing.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Nicole Roper at 678-486-1307.