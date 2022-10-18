Tensions over Fulton County Schools redistricting proposal

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
6
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Tensions over Fulton County Schools redistricting proposal

By Brittany Edney
Published 
Fulton County School System
FOX 5 Atlanta

Parents voice concern over proposed redistricting of Fulton County Schools

Parents whose children attend Fulton County Schools say they are frustrated and fed up at the district over their widespread redistricting.

ATLANTA - Fulton County Schools are in the middle of widespread redistricting efforts.

Hundreds of parents united for a public meeting at Alpharetta High School, Tuesday.

The school district says these changes need to happen due to enrollment and capacity imbalances in north Fulton County elementary and middle schools.

The district says the most recent maps stem from community feedback.

"The result is a reduced number of potential families impacted, and changes for high school boundaries were significantly limited," said Scott Brown, a spokesperson for the district.

Brown says that is exactly what happened to them.

"The last time we were here, two or three weeks ago, there were three plans, two of the plans had us redistricted," said Brown. "A current plan took the input from the broader group and has us staying in the Milton High school system so we're very happy with that."

Other families, many specifically from the Sterling Brooke neighborhood, say they do not feel like the decisions are being fairly applied.

Krupal Mehta says the current proposal uproots years of planning and impacts families who moved specifically to their current homes just for a targeted school for their children.

"The Fulton County rezoning guidelines provide that geographic proximity is the biggest factor and for our community, Alpharetta High School is only two miles away and we are being put into Centennial High which is over five miles away," said Mehta.

Mehta's neighbor, Anil Pillai, agrees.

"This plan that came out has no relation to what was proposed earlier and as he said, it looks like our community was specifically targeted," said Pillai.

There is one more meeting for redistricting input for south Fulton County on Thursday. Then, the first read of the plan happens before the board on November 8, with final action on December 15. If redistricting is approved, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.