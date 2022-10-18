Tensions over Fulton County Schools redistricting proposal

Fulton County Schools are in the middle of widespread redistricting efforts.

Hundreds of parents united for a public meeting at Alpharetta High School, Tuesday.

The school district says these changes need to happen due to enrollment and capacity imbalances in north Fulton County elementary and middle schools.

The district says the most recent maps stem from community feedback.

"The result is a reduced number of potential families impacted, and changes for high school boundaries were significantly limited," said Scott Brown, a spokesperson for the district.

Brown says that is exactly what happened to them.

"The last time we were here, two or three weeks ago, there were three plans, two of the plans had us redistricted," said Brown. "A current plan took the input from the broader group and has us staying in the Milton High school system so we're very happy with that."

Other families, many specifically from the Sterling Brooke neighborhood, say they do not feel like the decisions are being fairly applied.

Krupal Mehta says the current proposal uproots years of planning and impacts families who moved specifically to their current homes just for a targeted school for their children.

"The Fulton County rezoning guidelines provide that geographic proximity is the biggest factor and for our community, Alpharetta High School is only two miles away and we are being put into Centennial High which is over five miles away," said Mehta.

Mehta's neighbor, Anil Pillai, agrees.

"This plan that came out has no relation to what was proposed earlier and as he said, it looks like our community was specifically targeted," said Pillai.

There is one more meeting for redistricting input for south Fulton County on Thursday. Then, the first read of the plan happens before the board on November 8, with final action on December 15. If redistricting is approved, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.