Tensions high in Atlanta after ceasefire broken between Israel, Hamas

Tensions are high in Atlanta and around the world after Israel broke its ceasefire with Hamas and resumed airstrikes in Gaza. The Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Anat Sultan-Dadon, said her country is in an "impossible situation," where it wants to free hostages but cannot allow Hamas to regroup for another attack. She said Hamas could end the war immediately by releasing all remaining hostages.

What we know:

Local Palestinian-American activists expressed frustration with Israel’s actions and called on the Trump administration to fulfill promises to end the war in Gaza once and for all.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta this week after the ceasefire broke down. Demonstrators in Israel also voiced concerns, fearing the renewed fighting could put remaining hostages at greater risk.

What they're saying:

"It just has been so heartbreaking," said Atlanta Palestinian-American activist Ghada Elnajjar, who said more than 100 of her relatives have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Elnajjar had renewed hope when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in January.

"It was a moment to recover, to just breathe a little, to go back and check on their homes — or what’s left of them — and to give them a chance to grieve their dead," she said.

But the ceasefire expired and both sides failed to agree on terms for a second phase. The Israel Defense Forces resumed airstrikes in Gaza this week, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

The renewed violence has made it harder for Elnajjar to hold onto hope.

"We can't have any hope or expectations that any peace is possible in the near future," she said.

Protests Erupt at Home and Abroad

On Tuesday, protesters demonstrated outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta, condemning Israel’s decision to break the ceasefire.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with Consul General Sultan-Dadon about the renewed violence.

"They should be standing with us in demanding Hamas finally lay down their weapons and release the hostages. The war could be over today — and should have been over long ago," she said.

Demonstrators in Israel, including families of hostages, have also criticized the decision, saying they fear restarting the war puts hostages’ lives in greater danger.

fOX 5 asked Sultan-Dadon how resuming fighting aligns with protecting hostages.

"We are in an impossible situation — one that we did not choose," she said. "But we are forced to deal with a terror organization, and that organization has rejected proposals to prolong the ceasefire. Hamas used the ceasefire to rearm, regroup, and prepare to attack Israel again. It is not releasing hostages and remains committed to attacking Israel. We can’t have both. We need to see our hostages home and ensure Hamas can no longer carry out attacks."

Still, critics say renewed fighting jeopardizes Israeli and Palestinian civilians alike.

U.S. Support

The White House says President Donald Trump fully supports Israel’s latest military actions, despite his administration's previous push for a ceasefire.

Elnajjar said that support contradicts promises made during Trump’s campaign.

"The Trump administration had promised an end to the war," she said. "The administration and the president have broken a promise that he made to the American people."

She now fears the war could drag on indefinitely.

"How is Gaza going to recover from this?" she said.

FOX 5 asked Sultan-Dadon if she believes peace is still possible.

"I think that ultimately there is always hope for a better future. And we have seen it in our region — we saw peace become a reality with Egypt in 1979, with the Kingdom of Jordan in 1994, and more recently with the signing of the Abraham Accords four years ago," she said. "Peace can become a reality, but it cannot involve a terror organization that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel."