Tens of thousands of people expected at this year’s JapanFest Atlanta

The Brief JapanFest Atlanta will take over Duluth's Gas South Convention Center this Saturday, September 19th and Sunday, September 20th. The event is a massive celebration of Japanese culture, including live performances, hands-on experiences, and lots of shopping. JapanFest is organized by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and the Japan-America Society of Georgia, and supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta.



There are a lot of ways to describe this weekend’s JapanFest in Duluth, but here’s how our friend Yoshi Domoto puts it: "It’s a way to really experience Japanese culture without having to take a 14-hour flight!"

JapanFest Atlanta will take over Gas South Convention Center this Saturday, September 19th and Sunday, September 20th, drawing tens of thousands of visitors for two full days of live performances, hands-on experiences, and shopping.

"JapanFest is the largest Japanese festival here in the Southeast," says Domoto, executive director of the Japan-America Society of Georgia. "It’s a way for the Japanese community to come together, and get together with the general community to celebrate Japan."

The annual event is organized by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and the Japan-America Society of Georgia, and supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta.

Guest performers scheduled to attend this year include magician Akua Shin, Rakugo master storyteller Katsura Sunshine, performance group Samurai Sword Soul, and singer-songwriter Haruka Nakashima.

Hours for this year’s event are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Gas South Convention Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. For admission and parking information, click here.