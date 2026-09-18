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Motorcyclist sought after Stockbridge High vandalism

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Henry County
Published September 18, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
Published September 18, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
article

Courtesy of Henry County Police Department

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a person accused of vandalizing Stockbridge High School.
    • The suspect arrived on a motorcycle and entered the football field Tuesday night.
    • Investigators said the person spray-painted three security cameras.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a motorcyclist accused of vandalizing property at Stockbridge High School.

What we know:

Police said the person rode up to the school shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and walked through the front gate leading to the football field.

The vandal then spray-painted over three security cameras, according to investigators.

Authorities have not released a description of the vandal or said whether anything else was damaged.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

The Source

  • Information provided via press release from Henry County Police Department. 

Henry CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews