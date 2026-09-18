Motorcyclist sought after Stockbridge High vandalism
article
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a motorcyclist accused of vandalizing property at Stockbridge High School.
What we know:
Police said the person rode up to the school shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and walked through the front gate leading to the football field.
The vandal then spray-painted over three security cameras, according to investigators.
Authorities have not released a description of the vandal or said whether anything else was damaged.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department. Tips may be submitted anonymously.