Man caught with drugs also wanted for robbery, Atlanta police say

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The Brief An Atlanta police officer stopped a man after allegedly witnessing a drug transaction. Police said Demarcus Williams admitted carrying marijuana and a firearm. Investigators discovered Williams was wanted in an armed robbery at the same location.



A police officer who allegedly witnessed a drug transaction in northwest Atlanta arrested a man wanted in an armed robbery at the same location, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The Zone 1 officer was patrolling near 3170 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW on Sept. 3 when he saw what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, police said.

When confronted, the man allegedly admitted having marijuana and a firearm. Police identified him as 32-year-old Demarcus Williams.

What they say happened:

During the investigation, officers learned Williams had an active arrest warrant connected to an Aug. 24 armed robbery at the same Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway address.

Williams was charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants charging him with armed robbery, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.