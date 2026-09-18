Suspect arrested in shooting over bicycle in Clayton County

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The Brief Salvador Lopez was arrested in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting on Museum Circle. Police said the shooting followed a confrontation over the victim’s bicycle. Officers recovered firearms, ammunition and suspected drugs while serving warrants.



Clayton County police have arrested a suspect in an August shooting that investigators say began with a confrontation over a bicycle.

What we know:

Salvador Lopez was taken into custody Sept. 16 after officers executed search and arrest warrants at his home, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police said Lopez initially refused to come outside but eventually surrendered without further incident. The operation involved the department’s SWAT team, Criminal Investigations Division and CAGE unit.

Shooting on Museum Circle

The backstory:

Officers responded to Museum Circle in the 7000 block of Tara Boulevard around 3:55 p.m. Aug. 20 after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

They found a victim with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot. The shooter had fled before officers arrived.

A witness provided investigators with video showing the suspect and victim in a physical confrontation over the victim’s bicycle, police said. The video allegedly showed the suspect swinging at the victim before approximately four gunshots were heard.

Evidence recovered during search

What they're saying:

Police said officers recovered firearms, ammunition and suspected drugs while searching Lopez’s home. Investigators also displayed a firearm they said was recovered in the case.

Lopez was taken to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division for an interview. Police said he admitted being involved in the shooting.

He was then booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark. Additional charges are pending.

The charges are allegations. Lopez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.