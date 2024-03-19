Tennessee podiatrist convicted in $4M foot bath fraud scheme

article

A federal jury convicted a Tennessee podiatrist on Monday for a scheme to defraud Medicare and TennCare by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications, obtaining millions of dollars in reimbursements.

Nathan Lucas, D.P.M., 59, of Memphis, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic, Advanced Foot & Ankle Care of Memphis LLC, along with two in-house pharmacies, regularly prescribed antibiotic and antifungal drugs to be mixed into a tub of water for patients to soak their feet, court documents and evidence presented at trial revealed.

These drug cocktails included capsules, creams, and powders not indicated to be dissolved in water, and some were not even water-soluble. Lucas allegedly chose these medications based on their anticipated reimbursement amount rather than medical necessity.

Between October 2018 and September 2021, Lucas caused his pharmacies to submit nearly $4 million in claims to Medicare and TennCare for dispensing expensive foot bath medications that were neither medically necessary nor eligible for reimbursement. The pharmacies were reimbursed over $3 million during that period.

Lucas was convicted of five counts of health care fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count. His sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case.