Tennessee man, woman go missing during Alaskan vacation as police find abandoned car near hiking trail

Authorities in Alaska are searching for a Tennessee man and woman who failed to check out of their Airbnb in Fairbanks, leading state troopers to find their car abandoned near a hiking trail.

The Fairbanks Police Department said in a Facebook post that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, checked in to an Airbnb in the downtown area of the city Aug. 9, and were scheduled to check out Aug. 11 at 11 a.m., but failed to do so.

Officials say their luggage and personal belongings were still at the Airbnb, but Bare and Hovsepian were nowhere to be found. Additionally, Bare rented a dark, metallic-blue Jeep Compass Limited through Turo, which was supposed to be returned Aug. 11, but wasn't.

The A laska Department of Public Safety said the Jeep Compass was found at Chena Hot Springs Resort on the evening of Aug. 12, which is just over an hour's drive from Fairbanks.

A missing person bulletin from the Alaska State Troopers says that the pair was last seen on a hiking trail near the resort Aug. 10, and adds that Hovsepian is visually impaired and sometimes uses a cane. Police said a missing persons report was filed Aug. 12.

Chena Hot Springs Resort's website states that several hiking trails are nearby, but warns that there's no cellphone service while hiking.

As of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety said Bare and Hovsepian haven't been located.

A Facebook post from Bare indicates that he was at Denali National Park on Aug. 8, before heading to Fairbanks. Bare didn't make any additional Facebook posts afterward.

Alaska troopers are actively searching the area surrounding Chena Hot Springs Resort with helicopters, ATVs, K9 teams, as well as drones.

