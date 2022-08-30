Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy

article

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.

Boland Jr. is described as having brown hair with hazel eyes and weighing about 160 pounds.

The TBI said there is no car information, and it is unclear as to which direction they may be heading.

Anyone with information on the baby's or Boland Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

