Tennessee authorities search for vehicle in connection to toddler missing for 2 months

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released additional information in their search for a missing toddler who hasn't been seen in over two months.

TBI said they now have information that indicates the people traveling in a 2007 gray BMW have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell's whereabouts.

Investigators say they are searching for the sedan with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9. They say the vehicle has front-end damage.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler after she was reported missing Tuesday, Feb. 18. However, authorities said Evelyn was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the little girl's mother, Megan Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is on active duty in the military and stationed in Louisiana.

Evelyn has blue eyes and blonde hair, and weighs about 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-73300 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.