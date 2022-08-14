Teens shot in arms when fight broke out at Atlanta house party, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast Atlanta house party that injured two teenage boys.

Police said the shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. on MIddlesex Avenue.

Police found two teenagers there with gunshot wounds to their arms. The boys were hospitalized, but police didn't describe their injuries as life-threatening.

Police said a fight broke out between a group of people when shooting occurred. It's not clear if police think the victims were armed or if there was more than one shooter.

The cause of the dispute is unknown.