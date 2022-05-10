Two teens caught breaking into cars shot at Atlanta apartments, police say

Officers are investigating a shooting that injured at least two teens at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Investigators tell FOX 5 a group of teens was allegedly caught breaking into cars at the complex on the 1000 block of Boulevard SE.

According to police, a person at the apartments confronted the group and shots were fired - hitting two teenagers.

Officials say the teens fled the area in a vehicle they had stolen from the complex and ended up on the 900 block of New Yown Circle, where someone called for help.

Investigators have not identified the teenagers other than saying one of them is a juvenile and the other is 17 years old.

The other person involved in the shooting has also not been identified.

There's no word on possible charges for anyone in connection with the shooting.

IF you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.