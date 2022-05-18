Two teens shot during fight at South Fulton Taco Bell, police say

A late-night shooting at a South Fulton Taco Bell has left two teenagers fighting for their lives at a local hospital Wednesday.

The South Fulton Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that the double shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on the 900 block of Camp Creek Way.

According to investigators, a fight between the teens and other people at the restaurant ended in gunfire.

The two victims, who police say are both 16 years old, have been rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries.

At the time, officials do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the South Fulton Police Department.