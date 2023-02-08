3 teens arrested for setting off 'Molotov cocktail' at South Carolina school

Authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, arrested and charged three teenagers for setting off a "Molotov cocktail" outside an elementary school late on January 29.

Video released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shows the three suspects walking across the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Elementary School before an improvised explosive is set off.

"Based on information during their investigation and interviews with the suspects, the three took a sealed Mason jar containing gasoline that featured a T-shirt as a fuse to Pleasant Hill Elementary School," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said on Facebook.

After seeing a social media post and news coverage about the incident, the three boys – Dylan Maples, 19; Ted Miller, 18; and a third teenager, whose name was not released because he was underage – turned themselves in and were charged with possession of an explosive device.

Dylan Hank Maples (left) and Ted William Miller (right). Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Maples and Miller were arrested and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, while the third teen was released to his parents. His case was to be heard in Lexington County Family Court, the sheriff’s office said.