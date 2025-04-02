Teenager critically wounded in Griffin shooting

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Griffin on Wednesday evening. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Authorities are seeking information from the public and have provided a contact number for tips.



A teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Griffin on Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Avenue.

What we know:

According to the Griffin Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was flown by air to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The teen’s identity has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-229-6452.