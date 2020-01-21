Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take over Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Once upon a time, the names Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael immediately brought to mind images of the Italian Renaissance. Then came a comic book called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1984 — and for an entire generation, those four names belonged to a quartet of crime-fighting creatures who live in the sewers of New York.

More than 30 years after they first appeared on comic book stands and captured the imagination of readers around the world, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are moving into the Children’s Museum of Atlanta for a four-month-long adventure. Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer officially opened at the museum this past weekend, and takes kids on a challenge-filled mission through the underground sewers. Those challenges include the Back Alley Rope Maze (here’s a tip — making it through involves teamwork!) and Sewer Pipe Assembly — and, naturally, the Turtles’ favorite food is heavily-represented thanks to the Pizza Shooter Arcade and Pizza Grabbing Game.

Just in case you're not up on your Turtles trivia — the characters made the leap from comics to television in 1987, and currently star in an animated series called “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on Nickelodeon. Of course, along the way the Turtles have shown up on movie screens, in video games, and on toy store shelves around the world. We're not sure just how many TMNT toys have been produced over the years -- but let's just say the characters probably kept a lot of toy stores in business at the height of their popularity!

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer continues through May 10th, 2020 — and the exhibit is included with museum admission. The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, And it’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.