Teenage murder suspect could be hiding in metro Atlanta, deputies say

Deputies in Bibb County say a teenage murder suspect may be hiding out in metro Atlanta.

Investigators are searching for 17-year-old Macon resident Johnquavis Leonardo Ruthledge.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Ruthledge is wanted in connection with the death of 20-year-old Gabreon Tyrese Harrison on the 2400 block of Holland Drive on Aug 1.

Ruthledge is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds.

The teen has brown eyes, black hair, and a spider web tattoo with the number three on his neck.

If you have any information that could help deputies, call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.