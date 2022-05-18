Teenage girl drowns in Ocmulgee River, 3 others recovered at Georgia park

Deputies in Bibb County said a teenage girl drowned and three more were hospitalized after a river rescue at a park on Tuesday.

Someone reported a possible drowning at 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday at Amerson River Park and learned three people were in the Ocmulgee River, last seen going underwater.

People heard calls for help at the park, jumped in the river and pulled out 28-year-old Alex Mendoza and 23-year-old Laura Yesseria, who were unresponsive. They were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Further down the river, Macon-Bibb County firefighters and deputies pulled out 17-year-old Betty Gisselle Rivera. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Deputies said all three of them were relatives.

Deputies said another man was also hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office remaindered swimmers to wear life jackets in a Wednesday Facebook post.