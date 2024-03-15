Teenage car break-in suspect in Gwinnett County struck by vehicle

article

On Monday, March 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the South Precinct responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at the intersection of West Park Place Boulevard and Bermuda Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an older teenager lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Police say the incident began Stone Mountain Skates on Bermuda Road. A security guard on duty heard the sound of breaking glass emanating from the parking lot and proceeded to investigate. He found a Toyota Yaris with a shattered window and then heard individuals running through the nearby woods toward West Park Place Boulevard. Shortly after, the security guard heard the sound of a collision.

The guard rushed to the scene where he found one of the suspects covered in debris and scratches. A wallet belonging to one of the vehicles involved was found nearby. The pedestrian identified as Caden Moss, aged 18 from Morrow, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other individual, Kahmari Dials, aged 19 also from Morrow, was apprehended at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Moss remained present.

Surveillance footage revealed two suspects attempting to break into a Toyota and a Dodge before being interrupted by the security guard.

Dials was taken into custody and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 3 a.m. March 12. He faces charges of Entering Auto and Criminal Attempt to Commit Entering Auto. Moss, once released from the hospital, will also face the same charges and will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.