Teen wanted for murder of S.C. mother, infant arrested in Georgia

Authorities arrested a man accused of killing a mother and her one-year-old son.

Police say 18-year-old Thomas Henderson committed the crime in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Authorities arrested Henderson here in Georgia at a home in Augusta.

Officials say Henderson is connected to the December 17 gang-related shooting death of the mother and son at an apartment complex.

Seven law enforcement agencies worked together to find Henderson.

He was booked into the Richmond County jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

He faces two counts of murder.