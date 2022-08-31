Teen suspect shot by deputy during fight, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was hospitalized after grappling with a deputy, who shot him Tuesday night in Hancock County.

Investigators said the suspect, 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, is in stable condition and no officers were injured.

The incident began with a report of a stolen vehicle on Shoals Road near Sparta, Georgia. A responding Hancock County deputy allegedly saw Lewis.

A "fight" ensued and the deputy fired his gun, hitting Lewis.

Lewis received treatment at Athens Regional Hospital.

The GBI is investigating and plans to release its findings to the Ocmulgee District Attorney's Office.