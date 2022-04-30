LaGrange Police search for suspected 18-year-old gunman in double shooting

LaGrange Police are searching for a teenager connected to a double shooting.

Officers responded to Lafayette Parkway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday and stopped a vehicle with a shooting victim identified as Demertrius Heard inside.

Heard was being taken to a hospital, authorities said. Heard was later airlifted after EMS arrived and evaluated him.

Investigators learned Heard suffered a gunshot wound to his torso area during an altercation on Boston Dr.

Police later determined Ashton Britt drove to the Boston Dr. area to engage in a fight. Once the fight ended Britt took a gun from his car and began shooting at Heard, officials confirmed. He also shot in the direction of two other individuals, identified as Khalil Stargell and Dedrick Heard.

In addition to Demetrius Heard's injuries, a separate person Dedrick Heard's wrist was grazed by gunfire. Stargell was not hit by the gunshots.

Officials said Dedrick Heard was treated at the scene.

Police issued arrest warrants for Britt. He faces charges for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Britt left the scene in a 2009 Honda Accord. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident or Britt's whereabouts should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.