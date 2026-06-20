Teen survives targeted gunfire in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police investigators are searching for a group of gunmen who opened fire and hospitalized a 17-year-old teen during a targeted shooting in the 300 block of Kelly Street SE in Atlanta on June 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 17-year-old teen was hospitalized following an Atlanta shooting on Kelly Street SE Friday night. A group of males approached the teen and fired shots, striking him in the leg. Investigators are looking for answers as the search for the gunmen continues.



Atlanta police are searching for answers after a group of gunmen opened fire on a teen in an Atlanta neighborhood Friday night.

Atlanta police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 300 block of Kelly Street SE just south of Woodward Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a gunfire victim.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old teen who was shot in the leg.

The teen was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene before a private vehicle transported him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators discovered that a group of males approached the teen and fired shots directly toward him.

Gunmen remain at large

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the suspects or released descriptions of the males involved in the shooting.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the targeted gunfire.