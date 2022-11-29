Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say

article

Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November.

Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18.

According to investigators, the officer who initiated the traffic stop noticed the teenager was acting suspiciously and deployed a K9 officer.

The K9 officer allegedly positively identified a controlled substance.

Officers found the handgun under the driver's seat. They say the weapon was stolen from Newnan, Georgia.

The teenager was arrested for possessing the stolen firearm and other unreleased charges.