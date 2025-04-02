Teen shot overnight at Conyers apartment complex

article

The Brief Teen boy hospitalized in stable condition after shooting at Keswick Apartments in Conyers. Suspected teen gunman fled; SWAT team found apartment empty. Police say renters aren’t cooperating; victim and suspect may have known each other.



A teenager was hospitalized and another young person fled from police after gunfire erupted Monday night at a Conyers apartment complex.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at the Keswick Apartments, located off Centennial Olympic Parkway. According to Conyers police, the violence broke out during a gathering of young people that turned violent.

The male victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be stable.

Investigators believe the suspected shooter, also thought to be a teenager, may have initially taken shelter inside one of the apartment units. Witness accounts and a police K-9 led officers to that belief, prompting them to call in a SWAT team. However, when officers entered the unit, it was empty.

Police say the renters of the apartment in question are not cooperating with the investigation. Authorities believe it is likely the victim and the shooter knew each other.

What we don't know:

The victim and his exact age is unknown. It is also unknown what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.